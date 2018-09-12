Fire breaks out near service station in Restalrig

Have your say

A fire has broken out near to a service station on Restalrig Road in Edinburgh.

Fire crew rushed to the scene of a fire at a building near to the Jet garage on Restalrig Road at around 14:16 this afternoon.

Emergency services remain on the scene, with six pumps in attendance from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Lochend Avenue is closed and diversions have been put in place. Lothian Buses service 34 is affected.

