Fire crews tackling house blaze for over four hours

Firefighters have been battling a blaze at a home in East Lothian for four hours.

Four fire crews are in attendance at a two-storey building in Burnside, Prestonpans.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 5.27pm with three crews rushing to the scene.

No people have been harmed or injured as a result of the house fire.

A fourth appliance arrived at the scene to assist while a height appliance is also present.

High pressure hose reels and a covering jet have been used to help control the blaze.

The building remains on fire at this stage - almost four hours after the 999 call was made.

A spokeswoman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 5.28pm on Friday, June 15 to a fire at a two storey building in Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised a number of fire engines to Burnside, Prestonpans where firefighters are currently tackling the fire.

“There are no casualties.

“Crews will remain on scene until the area is made safe.”

