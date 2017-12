A vehicle caught fire this afternoon on Sir Harry Laurder Road/Portobello Road.

Support our Christmas campaign to make Edinburgh the Capital of Kindness - Sign up HERE

Picture via screengrab from @data_sad

A Mini was engulfed in flames at the Portobello crossroads with police reporting that it was reportedly caused by an electrical fault.

The fire service confirmed they attended the scene after multiple calls from concerned passers-by.

The incident happened just before 12:30 this afternoon.

No one is believed to be hurt.