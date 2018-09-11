Fire service confirm no casualties at fire at Haymarket

Have your say

FIRE crews have battled a blaze at a Hungarian restaurant near Haymarket, the service has confirmed.

Four engines attended the scene at the Magna Hungaria restaurant on West Maitland Street early on Tuesfay afternoon, though no one was thought to be seriously injured.

Local businesses reported crews arrived on the scene at around 12:30 pm and remian on site to help ventilate the premises.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said: “The SFRS was alerted at 12.31pm on Tuesday, September 11 to reports of a fire at a commercial premise in Edinburgh.”

“Operations Control mobilised four fire engines to West Maitland Street where firefighters extinguished a fire on the ground floor of a four storey building.

“There are no casualties and crews are still on scene ventilating the area.”