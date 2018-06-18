Firefighter injured tacking West Lothian blaze

Have your say

A firefighter has been injured tackling a blaze in West Lothian.

The crew member suffered minor injuries to his arm and shoulder during the incident on West Main Street in Whitburn about 8pm on Sunday.

Police Scotland said five youths were also treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Officers believe the fire was started deliberately in an unoccupied building.

Police said they are following a number of “lines of enquiry.”

The firefighter was treated at the scene by a paramedic before he was taken to St John’s Hospital in Livingston and has since been released.

A spokesperson from Police Scotland said the incident is being treated as “wilful fireraising”.

At least three fire engines, two police vehicles and several unmarked emergency service cars attended the incident.

A spokesperson from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was extinguished by 20:23 and the firefighters left an hour later after making the area safe.