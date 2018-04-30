Firefighters attend blaze at Abbeyhill massage parlour

Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a blaze at an Edinburgh massage parlour this afternoon.

Passersby reported smoke coming from the basement of the building shortly before 5pm.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 16:45 of a fire in the basement area of the property on Montrose Terrace.

“Fire extinguishers were used as well as one high-pressured hose reel and 4 breathing apparatus.

“The stop message was received at 17:20 and the last appliance left at 17:35pm”.

There were no casualties reported at the incident.

Police officers were asked to attend for traffic control.

Montrose Terrace is currently operating a one-way system and handling more traffic than normal due to ongoing development at Leith Street.

