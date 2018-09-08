First Christmas trees spotted in Edinburgh..in SEPTEMBER!

Have your say

There may be 108 days left until Santa visits, but already Christmas trees have been spotted around Edinburgh.

Facebook page Edinburgh Spotlight shared a snap of a fully decorated tree in the Haymarket area of the city earlier today, much to the dismay of Capital residents.

Commenting beneath the image, Pamela Harrison exclaimed: “What ??? Leave Christmas in DECEMBER please.”

Rosanna Zaccardelli added: “That is just wrong.”

READ MORE: Traders accuse council of ruining Christmas in Portobello as plans for ‘massive roadworks’ revealed

Jean Marie Gay wrote: “OMG!! There’s being organised/and getting ahead but jeez we’ve only just emerged from August!!”

But not all were unimpressed, Ewa Truszczyńska wrote: “Amazing foresight or laziness. Decorating a Christmas tree every year can be such a bore.”

It seems Christmas decorations have already begun to spring up around Edinburgh, with many social media users reporting signs of the festive season across the city.

Irene Grant said: “Ravelston House Hotel in Musselburgh had theirs up on 1 August - absolutely ridiculous.”

While Sarah Lewis wrote: “Tesco Hermiston Gait have got mince pies and Christmas cards in. ”

When do you think is an acceptable time to put up Christmas decorations, let us know in our readers’ poll above.

