First look: Artist impression of the new Starbucks set for Dalkeith

An image has been released showing how the new Starbucks in Dalkeith could look.

London & Scottish Developments have unveiled plans for the £2m development of a Starbucks Coffeehouse and a KFC Drive-Thru restaurant at Hardengreen.

The development will create around 60 full and part-time retail jobs.

Bryan Wilson, Development Director with L&SD said: “This will transform a dormant brown-field site into an economically productive development that will serve the people of Dalkeith, and hopefully persuade passing motorists on the A7 to stop and spend some of their hard-earned cash in Midlothian”.

Mr Wilson added that if the planners give the development the green light he would expect work to start in mid to late summer.