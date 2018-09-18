First look inside Donaldson’s luxury £2m Edinburgh penthouse

Have your say

A luxury penthouse worth almost £2 million has hit the market in Edinburgh.

Located on the grounds of Donaldson’s College, the three-bedroom apartment is situated at the end-point of The Crescent developement, boasting a 180-degree glass frontage and expansive triple aspect, 2,680 sq-ft private terrace which overlooks the Capital and beyond to the Pentland Hills.

The property, which also holds an open plan kitchen, dining area and a sunroom, is on the market with CALA Homes (East) for £1,925,000.

Philip Hogg, Sales and Marketing Director for CALA Homes (East) said: “The Crescent is unlike any other development in Scotland – and this penthouse in particular will offer the lucky buyers the absolute height of luxury city living.

“The penthouse is set to be finished to an exceptionally high standard, with the glass front providing panoramic views over the Edinburgh cityscape and beyond to the Pentland Hills.

“The main living area and the master bedroom are something special – in that they overlook the iconic Donaldson’s estate and the vast front lawn.

“It is completed by two other spacious double bedrooms, open-plan communal space for contemporary family life and underground parking.

“Its impressive interior is matched by ample private space outside, as well as accessible landscaped gardens and grounds, offering residents a completely exclusive urban escape.”

The Crescent is a sweeping curve of 84 luxury apartments, situated within 18 acres on the grounds of the Donaldson’s estate in Edinburgh’s New Town UNESCO World Heritage Site.

