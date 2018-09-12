First Look: Inside the revamped Aldi on Gilmerton Road

Exclusive images have revealed the new look for Aldi on Gilmerton Road

Aldi will reveal a fresh new look at its Gilmerton Road store when it re-opens to customers on Thursday 13th September at 8am.

Standing at 990 sqm, the store located on Gilmerton Road, has undergone a two-week transformation to improve customers’ convenience and overall shopping experience.

The transformation is part of Aldi’s £300m investment into improving its stores and service across the UK, and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

The changes include the introduction of new and improved chillers and freezers, increased space dedicated to fresh Scottish meat products, relocation of fresh bakery items to the final aisle, relocation of Beers Wines and Spirits into a dedicated fixture along the back wall.

Aldi Store Manager, Marek Lasisz, comments: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

“Our customers will now benefit from an enhanced, convenient and varied shopping experience with a wide range of award-winning products, and we’re so proud that over 30% of the products you can find in store are from Scotland.”