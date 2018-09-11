First pictures show emergency response after man struck by tram

Pictures sent in exclusively to the Edinburgh Evening News show the emergency response at the scene of an incident at Saughton Mains.
A man is understood to be fighting for their life after being struck by a tram at Saughton Mains this afternoon.
Witnesses reported seeing CPR being performed on a pedestrian after being struck by the tram just after midday.
Trams are running between York Place and Haymarket and also Airport and Edinburgh Park station tram stops.
A witness on the scene said a body was seen lying in the grass and a tram driver was nearby “in shock” as a passerby gave CPR.