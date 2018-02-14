Five charged in connection with spate of city robberies

DETECTIVES have charged five males in connection with three robberies which took place within a fortnight in Edinburgh.

The first incident happened at a business premises on Gillespie Place around 7:30pm on 31 January when cigarettes, tobacco and food were stolen.

Three boys, one aged 15 and two aged 14, have now been charged in connection with this and a report will be submitted.

The second incident took place in Moredun Park Green in the early hours of Saturday 10 February when a private hire driver was threatened and robbed.

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with this and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

The third incident took place in Broomhouse Gardens East around 10pm on Saturday 10 February when a 20-year-old man, who had arranged to sell his iPhone, was assaulted and robbed.

A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with this and will appear in court at a later date.

Detective Inspector Bruce Coutts of Corstorphine CID said: “I want to reassure our communities that tackling this type of criminality remains a priority for detectives across the city.

“We will use all resources at our disposal and exhaust every possible line of enquiry in our efforts to trace those responsible.”