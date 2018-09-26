Five men convicted after Edinburgh bonfire night of mayhem causes £40,000 worth of damage

Five men have been convicted for participating in a night of mayhem during last year’s Bonfire Night celebrations in North East Edinburgh.

For about three hours on 5 November 2017, gangs of around 50 youths caused in excess of £40,000 of damage by throwing fireworks at each other, members of the public, property and cars.

Audi that was set alight last year in Edinburgh. Picture: Lisa Fergus

At Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday 25th September Lewis Park, 20, Dylan Martins, 18, Dylan McArdle, 19, Connor Murray, 18, and Liam Willis, 19, all pled guilty to being involved in the incidents, which occurred within the Craigentinny area on November 5th 2017.

Police in Edinburgh responded to numerous calls in relation to vehicles being set alight, fireworks being thrown and property being damaged. A police officer responding to an incident was also injured.

On the evening of Bonfire Night, officers made four arrests and following an in-depth investigation, enforcement activity was carried out within Leith, Drylaw and Craigentinny on Friday 15th December 2017, resulting in seven men being charged.

Police have been given extra resources to deal with incidents on Bonfire Night. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Chief Superintendent Gareth Blair, Divisional Commander for Edinburgh, said: “The level of disorder and destruction our communities in North West and North East Edinburgh had to endure last Bonfire Night was completely unacceptable, to me and the public, who stood up and assisted us in finding the evidence to identify and convict those responsible. I would therefore like to thank them for their ongoing support.

“These five individuals played a significant role in the incidents last year, and I want their convictions to send a very clear message to those thinking of carrying out similar offences this year, that such actions will not be tolerated.

“Lessons have been learned since 2017 and planning for this year is at an advanced stage in terms of resourcing and working alongside key partners.

“We will have increased resourcing at our disposal allowing us to robustly respond to incidents and keep the public and emergency services personnel safe.”

All five men will be sentenced in November.

