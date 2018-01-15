Five of the best cafes in Edinburgh

Looking to grab a cup of coffee, a cake or a morning roll before work, or maybe just enjoy an informal lunch? Thankfully, Edinburgh has no shortage of excellent cafés to fill your needs.

Home to over 230 of them - one for every 2,100 (or so) of the city’s residents - Edinburgh is second only to Brighton in the number of cafés per head of population stakes in the UK.

Perfect for a quick bite to eat, your morning caffeine fix or simply to while away an afternoon in, here are five of the city’s best cafés:

The TripAdvisor favourite...

THE CAFFEINE DRIP

(10 Melville Pl, Edinburgh EH3 7PR, Opening Times: 8am-3pm weekdays and 4pm on Sat & Sun)

Top of the city’s TripAdvisor charts is the ever popular Caffeine Drip (with 831 reviews and five stars no less). The South African coffee shop andbakery can be found in the west end, where you can sample its unique menu which features all the regular café favourites - with a South African twist of course. Described by owners Chris and Dariusz as a “coffee house, eatery, deli and bakery all rolled into one”, this small but cosy venue is the perfect place for a pit stop midweek and doubles up as a homely hideaway on the weekend.

The Hidden Gem...

THE HIDEOUT

(40-42 Queen Charlotte St, Edinburgh EH6 6AT, Opening times: weekdays 8.45am–5pm, and 9am-5pm on Sat & Sun)

Being named in the top five cafés in The Skinny’s Annual Readers’ Food and Drink Survey 2018 is no mean feat, especially considering it covers both Edinburgh and Glasgow, but The Hideout, which is fast becoming one of Leith’s favourite small eateries, definitely merits the recognition; its excellent food and drink offering and great service has seen it quickly stand out as one of the best newcomers in the city.

Described by one reviewer as “the most wonderful neighbourhood café”, The Hideout offers an exciting array of sandwiches, soups and homemade cakes in an elegant setting that’s filled with quirky furniture.

The best for breakfast...

PAPII

(101 Hanover St, Edinburgh EH2 1DJ, Opening times: weekdays 7.30am–4pm, Sat 9am–5pm and Sunday 10am–4pm)

If you find yourself in need of a delicious breakfast, and are close to Hanover Street of a morning, then look no further than Papii and its eye-catching blackboard menu for inspiration.

Choose from Breakfast rolls, paninis and croissants or if you’re feeling adventurous - and in need of something sweet - the Vanilla Waffles. However, it’s the Eggs Papii that are our favourite - toasted muffins, draped in perfectly poached eggs and lavished with Papii’s special homemade Hollandaise sauce - try the Royale, you won’t regret it.

The Family favourite...

THE BLUE BEAR

(9 Brandon Terrace, Edinburgh, EH3 5EA, Opening times: weekdays 7.30am–3.30pm, Sat 8.30am–3.30pm and Sunday 9am–3.30pm)

At the heart of every local café is community - or should that be the other way around? - either way the Blue Bear places families firmly at the centre of its operations and is child (and dog) friendly, meaning its a great place to take the kids at the weekend.

Keen to support the local economy - and reduce their food miles - Blue Bear are very conscientious about where their ingredients are sourced from and have strong ties with their suppliers, right down to having a local farmer hand deliver their free range eggs.

Offering locally roasted Steampunk Coffee, when it comes to the menu, you can go traditional and plump for hot rolls or a full Scottish, or you can go New York style with some waffles with bacon and maple syrup or bagels for brunch. Though if you just want to couple your coffee with some cake, the Bear’s gorgeous homemade baking selection is for you.

For something a little different...

THE CHIHUAHUA CAFÉ

(15 Frederick St, Edinburgh EH2 2EY, Opening times: By appointment only)

Those looking for something a little more innovative (and adorable) than the usual café offering, only have to wander over to Frederick Street to find an exciting new venue that couples two of life’s greatest pleasures - eating cakes and petting small dogs.

Inspired by similar interactive animal experiences and ‘cat cafés’ in other cities around the world, the new café is one of the most distinctive in the capital.