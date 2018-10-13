Five of the very best record stores around Edinburgh

AFTER a difficult couple of decades, vinyl is a force once more. Here are our top picks for the Capital’s best record stores.

Given the name, it is perhaps unsurprising to learn that the irreverent Unknown Pleasures at the foot of the Royal Mile has a vast punk and new wave catalogue which is the envy of collectors everywhere. Stacked wall to wall with an incredible amount of film and music merchandise for its size, the store is well worth a visit.

With an eclectic mix which will cater to all music tastes, the Oxfam Record Store on Raeburn Place should be one of the discerning record hunter’s first ports of call.

CDs and vinyls range from the ridiculous to the sublime with a Camelspotting CD and a rare Wickerman soundtrack record in stock right now.

Knowledgeable staff, a solid and mixed collection of LPs and singles and regular live music sets, Assai is doing it all and well. It started life in Dundee, but the success of that store prompted owners to open a second on Grindlay Street in the Capital. It’s not just for collectors either – they even sell their own brand of turntables.

Possibly the only record shop in Edinburgh to have its own A and B side, the front of store in Voxbox is packed with classic albums all in excellent condition and reasonable prices. However, journey through to the back room and unearth a hidden gem from a selection of more than 2,000 LPs and singles all priced at just £1.50.

