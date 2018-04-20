Flats proposal for former New Town five star hotel

A disused hotel could be given a new lease of life as plans to convert the building into nine flats are set to be approved.

The five-star hotel, The Howard, closed its doors on Great King Street last year – along with the Channings hotel at South Learmonth Gardens, both owned by The Edinburgh Collective.

Proposals were submitted to convert The Howard into nine flats, which have been recommended for approval by planners.

If given the green light, the scheme would include three four-bedroom and three three-bedroom maisonettes being developed, along with three one-bedroom flats on the ground floor.

Planners from the City of Edinburgh Council said the proposals would have “no detrimental impact on residential amenity or road safety”.

The Howard opened in the New Town in 1995. An extension to the rear of the hotel is also being proposed.

A report to members of the council’s Development Management Sub-Committee said: ” The scheme has been amended, reducing the size and design of the rear extensions providing a clear distinction between the original building and the new development.

“Historic Environment Scotland has no objections to the proposals.”

The Development Management Sub-Committee will consider the plans on Wednesday 25 April.

