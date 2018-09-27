Forensics on scene after grisly find at Edinburgh’s Pollock Halls

Police are investigating after the discovery of bones in the grounds of Edinburgh University halls.

At around 2.50pm on Wednesday afternoon, police received reports of a grisly discovery at the Pollock Halls, behind the Commonwealth Pool off Dalkeith Road.

Forensics officers scour the scene. Picture: Jon Savage

The immediate area has been taped off as forensics continue to survey the scene this afternoon.

Police stand guard at the entrance to the halls which remain cordoned off.

The bones have been sent away for further examination.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 2.50pm on Wednesday, police in Edinburgh received a report of bones being found within the grounds of Pollock Halls.

A police cordon has been put up. Picture: Jon Savage

“Officers attended and the items will undergo further examination.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

A University spokesperson said: “This matter is in the early stages. Our priority is to work closely with police and provide them with every assistance in their investigations.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital