Forth Road Bridge is to get first full paint job since it opened

THE Forth Road Bridge is to have its first full paint job since it opened in 1964.

Transport Scotland has revealed that a trial is being developed to finally paint the bridge’s main truss deck in its entirety.

The work, which has previously been estimated at costing around £65 million, is expected to take more than 10 years to complete, although it appears a team of specialist painters are to get to work on the structure later this year.

Most traffic – apart from public transport – now uses the new £1.35bn Queensferry Crossing, which opened last year, instead of the Forth Road Bridge.

Transport Scotland confirmed that the painting programme has been included on a list of tasks to be carried out on the Forth Road Bridge over the coming years in an update to the Scottish Government’s rural economy and connectivity committee.