EMERGENCY services were called after a car crashed into a lamppost in Edinburgh.

Firefighters rushed to Fountainbridge at around 5.30pm on Friday.

Emergency services helped to remove the driver from the vehicle.

Police Scotland said that nobody was seriously injured in the collision.

