Four charged after Class A drugs and cash seized in Restalrig raid

Four people have been charged in connection with the seizure of Class A drugs worth a five-figure sum.

Detectives from Edinburgh’s CID Proactive Unit carried out raids at a property in Restalrig Crescent on Monday (17 September).

Heroin valued at £50,000 and crack cocaine valued at £7,800 were seized from the address along with a three-figure sum of cash.

A 28-year-old man and three woman aged 41, 51 and 19 were subsequently charged and were due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Kevin Harkins, from the CID Proactive Unit, said: “Thanks to vital intelligence received from the public, a significant quantity of Class A drugs have been seized before they could cause harm within the local communities.

“Tackling organised crime, which includes drug offences, is a top priority. We would encourage anyone with concerns or information about drug crime to contact us. All reports will be thoroughly investigated and further action taken, wherever appropriate.”

Information on drug crime can be reported to Police Scotland on 101, or anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

