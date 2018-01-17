Four charged by police after drugs and cash seized in Edinburgh

POLICE have charged four people after drugs and cash was seized in teh Capital by officers.

Officers from the CID Proactive Unit searched an address in Portland Street, Edinburgh, after receiving intelligence relating to drug dealing in the area.

During the search, police confiscated crack cocaine worth £8,000 - along with £10,000-worth of heroin and £13,000 in cash.

Two men aged 74 and 34 and a 28-year-old woman was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today in connection with recovery.

As part of the enforcement activity, a vehicle was stopped in the street and a man was found in possession of £1,500 of crack cocaine. A search of his vehicle resulted in £3,000-worth of crack cocaine being recovered. The 25-year-old man was also due to appear in court today.

Detective Inspector Kevin Harkins from the Proactive CID, said: “Thanks to intelligence from the local community, officers were able to identify the flat in question which resulted in a significant quantity of drugs and cash being seized from within.

“Further information was forthcoming from the public, which identified another vehicle dealing drugs in the area which the officers were able to trace and again recover a significant amount of crack cocaine.

“We will continue to act on all intelligence we receive from the public to identify perpetrators of drug crime and ensure they are brought to justice.

“If you are aware of ongoing offences in your local area then please contact us via 101 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Chief Inspector Kevin McLean, Local Area Commander for North East Edinburgh said: “Drugs are a blight on our communities and those involved in the production and distribution of harmful substances prey on the vulnerability of those living with addiction for their own financial gain.

“We work closely with a range of partners to support those looking to battle addiction, as well as regularly conducting targeted enforcement activity against those responsible for drugs offences.

“Drug crime in any form will not be tolerated and by working alongside the public and other relevant agencies, we aim to make Edinburgh a hostile environment for drug dealers.”