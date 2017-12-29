Four in hospital after Clerk Street tenement fire

Have your say

FOUR people have been taken to hospital and five others treated at the scene after tenement fire on Clerk Street.

Fire appliances raced to the scene after reports of a blaze at around 2.20pm.

Four fire appliances were at the scene. Picture: Lori McKeating

The blaze was reported to have started in a stairwell of the block and was quickly extinguished.

Paramedics treated nine people in total.

An ambulance spokesman said: “We received a call at 2.30pm today to attend an incident on Clerk Street, Edinburgh.

“We dispatched two ambulances, a manager and our special operations team to the scene.

“Four people were taken to hospital while another five were treated at the scene.”

Eye witness Lori McKeating was visiting her friend when she noticed smoke pouring from the front of the flat before it broke out in flames.

“I first noticed the smoke coming out of the flat door and there was a strong burnt rubber smell.

“The fire brigade turned up and had put it out within about half an hour.

“There was a moment when it looked like it was extinguished but smoke started funnelling from the top of the building.

“It looked like most people got out before it got really big but there was still a family in one of the flats but the ambulance service treated them in the house.”

A fire spokeswoman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 2.18pm on Friday, December 29 to reports of a fire at a block of flats in Edinburgh.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised four fire appliances to the four storey building at Clerk Street.

“Firefighters used powerful water jets to extinguish the fire in the stairwell.

“Crews remain on scene ensuring the area is made safe.”