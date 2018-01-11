Four women hospitalised in Broomhouse road collision

FOUR women have been taken to hospital following a serious road collision in Broomhouse.

The incident happened around 9:40pm last night on Broomhouse Avenue.

Four women were hit when a Vauxhall Mokka reversed into them.

It’s understood that the women had been within the vehicle and were inspecting it when it moved back.

The women were taken to the Royal Infirmary. Two of the women are in a serious condition.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating following a serious road collision in the west of the city.

“The incident happened around 9.40 p.m. on Wednesday 10th January in Broomhouse Avenue.

“An Vauxhall Mokka moved backwards and collided with four women.

“A 60-year-old sustained serious injuries to her body, while a 59-year-old suffered injuries to her head. Both were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where they remain in serious conditions.

“Two other women aged 58 and 81 sustained minor injuries and were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances surrounding this collision and anyone with information is asked to contact the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh via 101 and quote incident number 3320 of the 10th January.”