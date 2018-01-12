Four women injured after being hit by their own car

Have your say

A WOMAN was seriously injured after being run over by her own car.

Three other women were also injured after being struck by a Vauxhall Mokka outside the home in Broomhouse.

The woman, named locally as June Holloway, 60, was taken to hospital and remained in a serious condition with body injuries last night following the accident.

Ms Holloway and the three women, aged 81, 59 and 58 had been in the car - before getting out to inspect the vehicle.

Police are investigating the incident and have appealed for information.