Four youths arrested after Barnton housebreaking

Police in Edinburgh have arrested and charged four youths aged 14, 15, 17 and 18-years-old following a housebreaking and other incidents in the Barnton area.

Officers were called to a property in Barnton Park Avenue at around 11pm on Wednesday, 7 March.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

In addition a 23-year-old man was also arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences in the Granton area of the city on the same day.

Officers attended at West Granton Road following reports of a motorbike being ridden dangerously.

He was scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday 8th March.

Inspector Jonny Elliott of Drylaw Police Station said: “These excellent arrests show our commitment to combatting anti-social and criminal behaviour.

“Our officers responded quickly to make immediate arrests and we continue to work effectively with our partners to ensure the local area is a safe place to live and work.

“I would encourage anyone in the community with concerns regarding anti-social behaviour to contact us on 101 or through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

