Free toiletries offered to people in Lothians experiencing social deprivation

A campaign being spearheaded by an Edinburgh Napier lecturer will see free toiletries made available people across the Lothians experiencing social deprivation.

The ‘Dignity Boxes’ is the brainchild of Isabel Dosser, a lecturer in palliative care within the University’s School of Health and Social Care.

The boxes will be placed in areas throughout Edinburgh and the Lothians and will offer a range of toiletries including shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, soap and shower gel.

The first box has been made available at homeless charity Social Bite’s Shandwick Place shop.

Attendees of Social Bite’s Social Suppers will be able to take what they cannot afford by getting access to the products.

Further boxes have been earmarked for a number of locations across the region in the coming weeks, including a student box at Edinburgh Napier, the Street Soccer project based in Portobello, The Willow project on Lauriston Place as well as Daisy drop-in, and the Dale in West Lothian.

For Isabel, the campaign is a chance to give something back to those less fortunate than herself.

She said: “The idea really stems from my time at a nursing conference last year. Working in nursing all my life, I’ve always been aware of the benefits and welfare available to people but after attending workshops in poverty at the conference, I soon began to think about ways I could help others.

“After learning about a voluntary service (COPE) in Glasgow that provides advice and free sanitary products, I came up with the idea of the Dignity Box – a selection of free basic toiletries that will be placed in areas across Lothian experiencing deprivation.

“I’m a firm believer that little things make a big difference. The aim of the Dignity Box is to promote in a small way, self-worth and dignity by allowing those in need to take what they cannot afford or get access to without having to ask or thank anyone.

“We are very grateful to Social Bite for allowing us to install the first box in its Shandwick premises and I’m also grateful to the University for agreeing to be the first sponsor of what I hope will be a sustainable initiative that will expand in future. I would also like to thank friends, family, students and colleagues at Edinburgh Napier who have kindly donated items to allow me to get the campaign up and running.

“We’re appealing to anyone who can donate items to the box, or host a donation box in their own workplace, to come forward – together we can all make a difference to the lives of others.”

Barbara Haig, senior social impact team at Social Bite, said: “We were delighted Isabel would consider Social Bite for this initiative. This contribution helps our rough sleeping and homeless group who might not otherwise be in a position to purchase these essential items. Isabel also dedicated her time proactively to volunteer which was a very kind gesture.

“The impact, however small or large, is something Social Bite is proud to highlight. We are grateful for the dignified actions Isabel showed born from a need to ‘give back’. Through the kind actions Isabel has shown we hope this can inspire others to be more cause driven.”

The campaign is appealing for donations of the following: shampoo/conditioner, shower gel, soap, shaving foam, deodorant, toothpaste and toothbrushes.

These can be donated at the iPoint receptions at any of Edinburgh Napier’s campuses – Merchiston, Craiglockhart and Sighthill - or can be organised direct with Isabel at i.dosser@napier.ac.uk.

