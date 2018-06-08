Fresh appeal for information following fatal Maybury crash

Police investigating a fatal crash near the Maybury roundabout involving a stolen car have made a fresh appeal for information two weeks on from the incident.

Jonathan Smith, 29, died after his car caught fire as a result of the three-car crash in Edinburgh about 12.30am on May 25.

Jonny Smith died when his car was hit by a stolen Audi.

Three people in another car, including a five-year-old girl, were taken to hospital for treatment.

A major investigation has been underway since a stolen Audi A3 was seen overtaking cars travelling south towards the roundabout, shortly before a collision incurred involving a BMW X5 and Peugeot 206.

Detectives have spoken to all vehicles in the Maybury area at the time the incident occurred, as well as numerous other members of the public who have come forward with information.

The only potential witnesses who currently remain outstanding are the occupants of a small dark-coloured hatchback, which was seen travelling North towards the Barnton junction just prior to the collision.

Police have urged anyone within this vehicle is urged to contact police immediately.

Detective Inspector Graham Grant from Corstorphine CID said: “The public response to this investigation has been incredible and all information provided to us is being progressed as we continue our efforts to trace those within the stolen Audi A3 and establish the full circumstances of the collision.

“Having spoken to the motorists who witnessed the incident, the member of the public who admistered first aid and various others, the only individuals we remain keen to trace are those within the small dark hatchback car.

“We do not know if this vehicle travelled towards Fife, or elsewhere in Edinburgh, so we would urge anyone who owns such a car to think back and if they believe they were driving from the Maybury Roundabout just before 12.30am on Friday 25th May, then please come forward.

“I would like to stress again, you have done absolutely nothing wrong and we only wish to speak with you to determine if you have any information that may be of use to our inquiry.

“Likewise, if anyone else believes they have any relevant information and has not already got in touch, please do so.”

Those with information can contact Corstorphine CID via 101 and quote incident number 108 of the 25th May. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.