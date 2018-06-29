Fresh appeal to snare mugger ‘who dragged woman along ground’

Police have issued a fresh appeal to trace a man suspected of committing a robbery in Leith.

The incident happened around 5:40pm on 13 June in Bangor Road.

The woman was walking along Bangor Road and was approached her from behind.

The suspect grabbed her arm and began to wrestle her pink and purple Ness handbag from her arm.

In the struggle, she fell and was dragged a short distance before he got the bag from her and ran off in the direction of The Quilts and Ferry Road.

As a result, she suffered minor injuries to her leg and arm.

The man pictured is believed to have information which could assist police with their inquiries and anyone who can help in identifying him is asked to come forward.

He is described as white, in his 20’s or 30’s, around 6ft tall with an medium build and wearing a green jumper, green trousers, black boots, a dark jacket with purple lining and a black shoulder bag.

Detective Sergeant Mark Lumsden of Gayfield CID said: “As part of our inquiries into this incident we are keen to identify the man in the CCTV footage and would urge him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch with us immediately.

“His clothing is particularly distinctive as he was dressed all in green and we believe this could have been a work uniform.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3035 of the 13th June, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

