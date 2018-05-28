Fuel prices have increased every day in last 2 months finds study

Petrol and diesel has increased in price every single day for the last 2 months at supermarket fuel stations since the end of March.

Supermarkets have increased the price of petrol and diesel every day according to a new study.

Since the end of March, fuel has increased by more than 8 pence per litre at Morrisons, Tesco, Sainsburys and Asda.

The data from the RAC measured the price between March 26 and May 23 at the big four supermarkets.

The rises are due to the price of oil increasing to more than 80 US dollars with a weak pound also adding to overall costs.

On average, the price of fuel is around £1.26 per litre for unleaded and £1.30 for diesel, highs that were last seen in October 2014.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “This is the worst series of consecutive daily supermarket price rises we have seen since we began monitoring this three-and-a-half years ago.

“The supermarkets are being very quick to pass on increases in the wholesale price of fuel. They are far faster at passing on rises than falls.

“The outlook for fuel prices in the weeks ahead is not good, with another penny a litre expected to be added.

“All we can do is hope the international forces - which have caused the oil price to rise - ease and take the heat out of prices on the forecourt.”