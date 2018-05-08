Fundraiser for Syrian refugee reaches £6000

A fundraising appeal for a Syrian refugee allegedly stabbed in Edinburgh is more than half way towards its target after raising more than £6,000.

Campaigners said barber Shabaz Ali, 25, was seriously injured in an attack on May 3.

READ MORE: Teen charged over ‘stabbing’ of Syrian refugee

A 17-year-old man has been charged over the incident at a flat in the city’s Upper Gilmore Place.

A fundraising page set up by the charity Positive Action in Housing to help Mr Ali had raised just over £6,000 by Tuesday afternoon, more than half way to the target amount of £10,000.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in private at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday to face charges of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life and attempted murder.

He was also charged under the sections of the Criminal Law (Consolidation) Scotland Act relating to having blades in public places and acting in a racially-aggravated manner.

In a further charge, the teenager is accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody, the Crown Office confirmed.

The case was continued for examination.

