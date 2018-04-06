Further repairs ordered at crisis-hit Oxgangs Primary School

THE council has pointed the finger at building contractors as urgent repairs were ordered at an Edinburgh primary school - two years on after a wall collapsed.

Safety fears first surfaced at Oxgangs Primary School after a wall collapsed in January 2016. City bosses shut 17 schools for safety checks and set aside £500,000 to inspect other buildings. Those affected were all built or refurbished following a £360m private finance deal – dubbed “PPP1” – in 2002.

READ MORE: Oxgangs Primary structural defects replicated in 19 other Capital buildings

Today, City of Edinburgh Council chief executive Andrew Kerr placed the blame firmly on school build contractors, Edinburgh Schools Partnership (ESP), after an inspection uncovered safety flaws at the crisis-hit school.

The council insisted the school was made safe during inspections last month but vital repair work will continue to take place during the Easter holiday.

READ MORE: Pupil struck by ceiling tile at Oxgangs Primary

Faults were found in the roof and suspended ceilings of the primary school, just over two years after the incident which led to 17 temporary school closures in the Capital.

Mr Kerr said: “We’ve got a further scheduled condition survey that has been commissioned by the council which will take place next week - it is just a double check.

READ MORE: Parents threaten to remove children from damaged Oxgangs School

“I can understand as a parent myself that parents will be concerned about these latest developments but we’re taking every action to fix these issues and make sure they’re safe so we are confident that the school can open on Tuesday April 17 in a safe condition for the pupils.”

He slammed ESP, the body responsible for building and maintaining 17 schools in the city, saying the council would have “preferred to trust” that they had fulfilled their repairs and maintenance obligations.

But after ESP confirmed that identified issues - the ceiling tile collapse and loose roof flashing - had been made safe, the council’s own inspection revealed there were further issues that had not been addressed.

But despite the problems, the chief executive admitted the council can’t put off the contract with ESP because of red tape.

He added: “It is a complex legal issue but we are going to hold ESP wholly accountable for this legally, financially and practically in every way possible.

“We feel ESP have let us down and the parents down - but more importantly the parents, yet again.

“We’ve dealt with any urgent issues are resolved and we can reassure the school is safe to use.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE