Fury over Hearts fan’s ‘bullets and bombs’ tweet to Neil Lennon

A Hearts fan has provoked a furious backlash after posting a sinister message via Twitter aimed at Hibs boss Neil Lennon.

The message, posted by a fan using Twitter handle @HMFCLiam in the wake of Wednesday’s derby, read: “It’s definitely time for Neil Lennon to start receiving bullets and bombs in the post again”.

Twitter users retweeted the vile message dozens of times with some clearly in support of its content.

Others were quick to condemn the tweet, with one individual posting: “Enjoy your stint in the cells.”

Another Twitter user responded, ““Oh deary me, I’m sure this won’t be the last you hear of this. Guaranteed it’s been screenshot – absolute thick, daft b******.”

The fan then removed the tweet and his account when other users stated that they had contacted police.

It is not the first time that the Hibs manager has been the subject of death threats and abuse.

In 2002, while a player at Celtic, he quit international football with Northern Ireland after a threat was made on his life by the Loyalist Volunteer Force.

And in 2008, Lennon was left unconscious when he was attacked by Rangers supporters following an Old Firm game.

Three years later Hearts fan John Wilson attempted an assault on the then Celtic manager during a televised match at Tynecastle.

That same year two men were jailed for plotting to send Neil Lennon parcel bombs. The devices were packed with nails and were sent to three targets: Celtic boss Neil Lennon, former MSP Trish Godman, and Paul McBride, one of Scotland’s top QC’s.