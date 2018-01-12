Future of Earthy in doubt after business is sold

Have your say

One of the Capital’s best known organic retailers will close after ten years serving the city.

Earthy Food and Goods Limited has been sold and will cease trading as of Saturday.

The indepedent grocery store, cafe and restaurant has two remaining premises in the city, one in Portobello and the other on Ratcliffe Terrace, Causewayside.

An outlet at Canonmills Bridge closed in September 2017 following a two-year campaign to save the community cafe.

It was forced to shut its doors to make way for a controversial flat development after a petition to stop it going ahead failed.

Famed for hearty seasonal soups, plentiful summer salads and a cosy welcome atmosphere, Earthy blazed a trail as an eatery that not only championed quality, sustainable produce but also as a hub for connecting local communities.

The company also at sold produce at farmers market at Castle Terrace and Dock Place, Leith.