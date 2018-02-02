Garbage singer Shirley Manson to be honoured with NME Icon Award

GARBAGE frontwoman Shirley Manson is to be honoured for her music and activism with an Icon Award.

The outspoken and dynamic Edinburgh musician will be presented with the prize at this month’s NME Awards in recognition of a career spanning more than three decades.

Manson, 51, said she was “shocked but delighted” by the award and paid tribute to the music magazine.

“I read it religiously as a young teen and well into adulthood, back when it was still a broadsheet, learning so much between its pages about music and the trailblazing artists who filled its pages.

“I will always be grateful for their support in being one of the first British publications to help break Garbage back in 1995 and I still use the website as an excellent resource for discovering new talent,” the Scottish-born singer said.

Manson’s career launched with her joining Goodbye Mr Mackenzie and 90s rock group Angelfish before becoming lead singer of Garbage where she and bandmates Butch Vig, Duke Erikson, Steve Marker and Eric Avery have produced six studio records.

She has also used her platform to speak out on issues ranging from the use of fur in fashion to support for Aids funding to working with LGBTQ charities.

The NME Awards will take place on February 14 at Brixton’s O2 Academy with Alt-J, Stefflon Don and Skepta joining the line-up as performers.

Liam Gallagher and Pale Waves are also set to take to the stage.