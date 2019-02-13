Good causes to benefit from CALA bursary partnership

Local charities, schools and good causes across Edinburgh could receive a share of £10,000 thanks to a new CALA Homes Community Bursary initiative being launched in partnership with the Edinburgh Evening News.

The scheme funded by CALA Homes aims to provide support for a wide range of organisations and projects. Since its launch, 200 good causes across the UK have received a share of more than £200,000.

Musselburgh Windsor Football Club (2010 Age Group) was also granted �500 last year

Philip Hogg, Sales and Marketing Director with CALA Homes (East), commented: “CALA has always been committed to making a positive and lasting contribution to the communities in which it builds, through an active programme of local charity donations, community support and sponsorship.

“The community bursary scheme gives us the chance to find out exactly what support is needed locally and provides the opportunity for charities and groups of all sizes to apply for funds. This is the first time we have run the bursary in Edinburgh and we’re really looking forward to hearing from local charities, groups and community projects to find out about the great work being done and how CALA can get involved.”

A judging panel comprising CALA staff from different areas of the business will decide recipients of the bursary.

Euan McGrory, Editor of the Edinburgh Evening News, said: “It’s fantastic to see a business so active in Edinburgh stepping up in this way and we’d urge as many local good causes as possible to apply.

“With our close links to the people and communities that make this city, we know how vital these funds can be – and we want to see some amazing, entirely deserving groups benefit from it.

“We look forward to bringing all the bursary news to our readers and hope that some will really benefit, directly or indirectly, from this financial boost.”

Groups operating in the City of Edinburgh Council area can apply for a share of the community bursary by downloading an application form from the CALA website: www.cala.co.uk/bursary-edinburgh

The closing deadline for entries is Friday 8th March.