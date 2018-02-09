Edinburgh man admits pushing victim in front of tube train

A 29-year-old man has admitted attempting to murder a man by pushing him into the path of a Tube train.

The 55-year-old victim was seriously injured when the westbound District Line train ran over him at Bayswater Underground Station in central London on November 2 last year.

Alan Alencar approached the stranger from behind and shoved him in the back with both hands as the train pulled into the platform at around 5pm.

Despite the driver applying the brakes, the train travelled three quarters of the way down the platform.

Commuter Alain Lesjongard fell between the tracks and curled up into the foetal position allowing the train to pass over him.

He managed to crawl out from underneath the carriage and was taken to hospital suffering from a broken ankle and lacerations to the neck and shoulders.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

The Old Bailey heard that Alencar, of Northcote Street, Edinburgh, then walked away.

During a hearing on Friday Alencar pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder. He will be sentenced on March 9 after psychiatric assessment.