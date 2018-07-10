Scotmid vows to return to Gorgie if student flats plan goes through

Proposals to built 152 student flats above a supermarket in Gorgie have been submitted to planners.

If approved, the Gorgie Road scheme would see the current Scotmid Co-opearative store rebuilt, with the student accommodation constructed above the premises in a gap between two tenement blocks.

The Scotmid store and Post Office will be closed while the existing building is knocked down and rebuilt, if the plans are given the green light. All current staff would be temporarily moved to other stores during the work.

Developers hope the scheme can be completed by 2020 and the company aims to reopen the Scotmid store to customers before the end of 2019.

Maurissa Fergusson, Scotmid’s head of property and facilities, said: “We are extremely excited about the submission of our plans for the redevelopment of our Gorgie Road store and the prospect of working alongside Structured House Group.

“The new-look store will be state-of-the-art with an emphasis on being as environmentally friendly as possible and it will continue to be an asset to the local area – providing an essential service to residents in Gorgie.”

She added: “As a co- operative, our core purpose is to serve our communities and improve people’s everyday lives and this planned redevelopment fits with those values.

“We believe the introduction of student accommodation will also have a positive impact on the local economy and rejuvenate the site on Gorgie Road.”

If approved, the student apartments would be managed by Structured House Group’s property team, BOHO.

They will include a mixture of studio and cluster type apartments with en suite bathrooms as well as a laundry, cycle storage for all tenants and amenity space.

Craig Inglis, chief executive of Structured House Group, said: “This is a major development for Scotmid and we are proud to forge a partnership with a co-operative that has strong values and a history of supporting its local communities.

“Bringing local amenities together with student accommodation will further strengthen our offering for students in the area and bring a significant boost to the local economy.

“Our in-house management company BOHO will be looking after the property and residents, making sure there is local integration and we look forward to being a part of a thriving community.”

A Proposal of Application Notice ( PoAN ) was lodged to the city council in February and a public consultation event was held at Tynecastle Stadium in March.

The developers consulted with Gorgie/Dalry Community Council, the city council, Police Scotland, Health and Safety Executive, Edinburgh Urban Design Panel, and Cllr Ashley Graczyk and Cllr Cathy Fullerton.

Cllr Cathy Fullerton, SNP ward member for Sighthill and Gorgie, said: “Personally I think student housing will help the economy of Gorgie and Dalry and I am happy that the Co-op will return after construction.”

