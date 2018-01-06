Great Junction Street closed ‘for 2 weeks’ for resurfacing works

Have your say

Drivers have been reminded that Great Junction Street has now closed for road works.

Roadworks will begin on Great Junction Street, between Bonnington Road and Ferry Road and Coburg Street for up to 2 weeks.

As a result of the works, Great Junction Street will be closed (towards Leith Walk) from Monday January 8 with traffic being diverted via Commercial Street and Constitution Street.

Earlier reports stated that the road would be closed at 9:30 but it has since been pushed forward with the road closing at 5am this morning.

The roadworks will add on to journeys for commuters travelling through Leith.

As well as diversions, there will parking restrictions will be in place.

Drivers have been urged to plan ahead and leave in extra time if possible.

A number of diversions are in place and altrnative bus routes have also been created.

Journeys on Great Junction Street from Leith Walk are not affected by these works

Disrupted service details

Services 7 N7 14 21 - Eastbound between Ferry Road and Great Junction Street will operate via Coburg Street and Henderson Street.

Service 10 - Eastbound between Lindsay Road and Great Junction Street will operate via Commercial Street, Dock Street, Coburg Street and Henderson Street.

Service 34 - eastbound between Ocean Terminal and Great Junction Street will operate via Commercial Street, Dock Street, Coburg Street and Henderson Street.

Service 36 - northbound between Bonnington Road and Ocean Terminal will operate via Great Junction Street and North Junction Street.