Haddington charity shop targeted by heartless thieves

Police in East Lothian are appealing for information after an attempted break-in to a charity shop in Haddington.

The incident took place sometime between 6.40pm on Monday 25 June and 9.15am on Tuesday 26 June at the Cancer Research UK shop on the High Street.

A lock on the front of the premises was also tampered with, with damage also caused to a door and frame.

Entry was not gained to the property.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who can help trace those responsible is asked to get in touch.

Inspector Andrew Harborow from Tranent Police Station said: “This has been an appalling act which has resulted in a loss to the charity shop and repairs needed to the shop.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the High Street area overnight on Monday into Tuesday morning.

“Likewise, anyone who can help us trace those responsible is asked to contact officers as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1275 of 26 June, or the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.