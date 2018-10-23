Hallowe’en rave at Royal Highland Centre given green light

Up TO 6,500 music fans will descend on the Royal Highland Centre this weekend for a spooky Hallowe’en rave after securing the backing of licensing chiefs.

Terminal V are bringing what it claims is the largest Hallowe’en party to be held in Scotland to the Capital on Saturday. The event will feature the likes of Amelie Lens, Eclair Fifi, Call Super and a host of other dance acts.

Mark Currie, from the venue, told the council’s licensing sub-committee the capacity had been reduced from an initial request for 8,500 to 6,500 following discussions with the police and the council’s public safety team.

He said: “It’s a very robust planning process.

“With our medical plan, we have taken a higher skill level of people and we have no issues subject to an agreement with the NHS.

“There’s a variation licence application to add two fairground rides.”

But officers said the request for two fairground rides to be allowed were to be rejected for “not being competent”.

Committee convener Cllr Cathy Fullerton told Mr Currie: “You need to get yourself better organised than that. As convener, I’m ruling that it’s not urgent and won’t be considered today.”

The event will operate from 12pm until 11pm and has permission for 20 stalls to operate selling food, drink and merchandise.

Terminal V held a huge techno party in the spring where organisers allowed people arrested over drugs offences back into the arena – against police policy. But Police Scotland have no objection to the Hallowe’en event.

Saturday’s fully Hallowe’en-themed production will take place across multiple rooms and three stages, which will all offer up different moods and grooves with haunting atmospheres throughout.

The line-up includes Sam Paganini, who will be playing in Edinburgh for the first time, having only played Glasgow once before. The Italian is a real techno taste-maker who releases his arresting sounds on essential labels like Cocoon and Drumcode. In addition, there is the Domino Records signed Man Make Music boss and sophisticated bass house master George FitzGerald.

The Black Madonna will also bring her colourful mix of house, disco and techno.