Hate crime probe after sectarian chants on Edinburgh to Glasgow train

TRANSPORT police have launched a hate crime probe after a gang of men were chanting sectarian songs on an Edinburgh to Glasgow train.

A group of football fans were reported by fellow passengers on the ScotRail service last Sunday ahead of the Celtic vs Rangers match in Glasgow.

The incident happened between 9am and 9.44am and involved a gang of men who were chanting songs of a sectarian nature.

British Transport Police met the train when it arrived at Glasgow Queen Street Station where they took details of a man in connection with the incident.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to help them understand what happened and who was responsible for the disruption on the early morning service

Anyone with any information should contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 168 of 11/03/2018

