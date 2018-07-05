Heartfelt thanks for ambulance crew who saved baby Beth

AN Edinburgh mum has been reunited with the Scottish Ambulance Service crew who saved her daughter’s life after the baby suffered a cardiac arrest at home.

Rosslyn Stephenson, 36, was at home with her daughter, Beth, in December two years ago.

Beth, now one, suffered her first cardiac arrest after 5.30am. In the next 48 hours, she went on to have a further three cardiac arrests.

Rosslyn, a speech and language therapist, has spoken of the terrifying ordeal and praised the ambulance service for saving her daughter’s life.

She said: “Beth was four weeks old. She was having a normal night and was awake to feed.

“She woke at around 5.30am and I tried to feed her. She didn’t feed for long before letting out a very high-pitched squeal.

“I tried to comfort her but it was clear that something wasn’t right. Minutes later, she went floppy.

“I turned on the light to look at her and she was a grey colour – she wasn’t breathing”.

Rosslyn didn’t know it at the time, but Beth had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Two ambulance crews were quickly dispatched after the mum’s emergency call, and James Donoghue, Steven Hay and Ross Hockaday, all paramedics based at Edinburgh City Station, were sent to the scene.

Steven was first on scene manning a Rapid Response Unit. Ross and James arrived in an ambulance shortly after.

Rosslyn said: “I tried CPR until the paramedics arrived but there was no change. Beth was scooped up and taken into the ambulance.

“The paramedics were absolutely incredible and within a few minutes, after they had used the defibrillator, the colour had returned to Beth’s skin. She was breathing again and began to cry. They had saved her life.

“Things were not stable as Beth went on to have three more cardiac arrests. She stayed in hospital for two months. We now take a defibrillator with us wherever we go.”

Rosslyn contacted the ambulance service as she wanted to thank the crews for saving her daughter’s life, and recently met up with James, Steven and Ross at Edinburgh City Station.

She added: “Meeting the ambulance crew was amazing. I was very emotional seeing the people who had saved my daughter’s life. Things could have been very different if they had not acted so quickly. Beth’s case was very unusual so it is remarkable that they were able to save her.

“I will be forever grateful to the team, and I am so pleased that Beth was able to meet them too.”

James said: “It was amazing to see mum and daughter well. I felt enormously proud of the team effort. I got a big lump in my throat when seeing Beth enter – it’s such a good story and I will always remember that night.”