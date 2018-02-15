Hearts’ Kyle Lafferty to face trial over alleged red light offence

HEARTS striker Kyle Lafferty is set to stand trial after pleading not guilty to driving through a red light.

The Northern Ireland international is accused of driving through the red traffic signal in August of last year.

The 30-year old footballer appeared briefly at the Justice of the Peace Court in Edinburgh today.

His defence solicitor, Victoria Good, said her client pled not guilty to the offence, which is alleged to have occurred at Chesser Avenue on August 4th, 2017.

An Intermediate Diet will be held in March with a trial date in April.