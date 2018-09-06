Hearts stars John Souttar and Steven Naismith involved in car crash at Maybury

HEARTS stars John Souttar and Steven Naismith escaped without injuries after a car crash near Maybury junction.

The Tynecastle duo were on their way back from training with the national team yesterday when an OAP crashed her Nissan Micra into the back of their car.

John Souttar (left) and Steven Naismith (right).

Pictures on fans’ forum Jambos Kickback show the Hearts stars in their training kits being treated by an SFA medic alongside three elderly people.

It is understood that no-one was hurt in the minor collision. The elderly motorist was said to have been “shaken up” by the incident.

Both Souttar, 21, and Naismith, 31, had just left the Oriam sports facility at Riccarton and were travelling together in the same car.

An eyewitness told The Scottish Sun: “They were just waiting at a junction when the car bumped into them

The incident occurred close to Maybury Casino. Picture: Contributed/D Fuller

“The elderly woman was pretty shaken up by it.

“An SFA doctor went from the hotel to check on her after it just to make sure she was okay.

“Steven and John are good guys and were very nice about it. Thankfully everyone seems to be okay.”

The pair were being put through their paces last night ahead of an international double-header on Friday and Monday against Belgium and Albania.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital