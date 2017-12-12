Helicopter search at Arthur’s Seat after teen escapes custody

A search is underway after a teenager escaped custody from a G4S van in central Edinburgh.

19-year-old Conlon Carr made off from the van at around 11:35 this morning.

Carr was en route to St Leonards Police Station from HMP Polmont YOI when he managed to break free.

Police have deployed specialist search teams, as well as local officers conducting door-to-door inquiries.

A force helicopter was also used to search the local area.

Carr was last seen running towards Holyrood Park and Arthur’s Seat. He is described as white 5ft 5ins tall with a slim build, mousey brown hair and wearing an orange t-shirt and grey jogging trousers.

Inspector Willie Falconer from Howdenhall Police Station said: “Conlon Carr is from the Edinburgh area and may look to attend at the home of family and friends and so anyone who believes they have seen him should come forward immediately.

“In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to this ongoing inquiry is also asked to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Howdenhall Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 1106 of the 12th December. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

