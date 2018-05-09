Here’s 5 reasons to buy the Evening News today

Have your say

Here are five reasons to pick up a copy of the Edinburgh Evening News today.

We have five pages of build-up to tonight’s Edinburgh derby, including an exclusive Christophe Berra interview.

The Edinburgh Peoples Survey has been released. Find out what city residents think of everything from bin collections to festivals inside today.

Check out the latest fashions which will be on display at Musselburgh Ladies Day with our two page guide.

Essential reading as ever from our columnist Steve Cardownie

All that and more than a dozen exclusive Edinburgh stories, only available in your Evening News today.