Here’s how to save 40% on your weekly vegetable shop, but there’s a twist

Morrisons is to sell the UK’s first wonky chillies – the same heat and flavour – but 39% cheaper than standard chillies.

Wonky chillies will have defects include missing stalks, imperfect colour (not perfectly red or green) or smaller size but will have the same hot and fruity flavour.

The launch of wonky chillies comes as the supermarket pledges to sell more wonky, over-sized, under-sized and blemished seasonal fruit and veg after listening to customers’ continuing concerns about food waste.

Wonky Chillies will be priced at 61p per 100g compared to £1 per 100g for Morrisons standard chillies, making them a cheaper alternative for budget-conscious customers.

Drew Kirk, Fruit and Veg Director at Morrisons said: “We have listened to customers who have told us they want to be given every opportunity to reduce food waste. So we’re providing a much bigger choice of naturally wonky or blemished products - so everyone can be involved in reducing waste and afford to eat more healthily.”

Wonky fruit and veg occurs for a number of reasons such as poor weather conditions. Products will have been selected from farmers’ crops because they are misshapen, have skin blemishes or growth cracks, or are much smaller or larger than average.

In most cases, Wonky will taste the same as Class 1 veg and enables growers to sell their whole crop and therefore reduce edible food waste.

In 2018, as it becomes available seasonally, the Morrisons Naturally Wonky range will include;

Apples

Asparagus

Avocado

Beans

Berry Mix [frozen]

Cabbage

Carrots

Cauliflower

Chillies

Courgettes

Grapes

Leeks

Lemons

Limes

Onions

Parsnips

Pears

Peppers

Plums

Pomegranates

Potatoes

Sprouts

Swedes

Strawberries

Veg Box