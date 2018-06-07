Here’s the likely setlist when The Rolling Stones play Murrayfield

While tickets are still available, there’s a buzz around the Capital ahead of The Rolling Stones gig on Saturday.
Thousands are expected to descend on the Capital to see the rockers take to the stage at Murrayfield.
But what songs are fans of Mick Jagger and co likely to hear?
We take a look at the setlists from the previous shows from the stones.
The full setlist from Coventry - June 2nd
Street Fighting Man
It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)
Tumbling Dice
Paint It Black
Ride ‘Em on Down
(Jimmy Reed cover)
Like a Rolling Stone
(Bob Dylan cover) (by request)
Dead Flowers
You Can’t Always Get What You Want
Honky Tonk Women
You Got the Silver
(Keith Richards on lead vocals)
Happy
(Keith Richards on lead vocals)
Sympathy for the Devil
Miss You
Midnight Rambler
Start Me Up
Jumpin’ Jack Flash
Brown Sugar
Encore:
Gimme Shelter
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
And the setlist from their last gig in Manchester - June 5h
Jumpin’ Jack Flash
It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)
Tumbling Dice
Shattered
Just Your Fool
(Buddy Johnson and His Orchestra cover)
Let’s Spend the Night Together
Like a Rolling Stone
(Bob Dylan cover)
You Can’t Always Get What You Want
Paint It Black
Honky Tonk Women
You Got the Silver
(Keith Richards on lead vocals)
Before They Make Me Run
(Keith Richards on lead vocals)
Sympathy for the Devil
Miss You
Midnight Rambler
(with snippet of You Gotta Move)
Start Me Up
Brown Sugar
Encore:
Gimme Shelter
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction