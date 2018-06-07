Here’s the likely setlist when The Rolling Stones play Murrayfield

Have your say

While tickets are still available, there’s a buzz around the Capital ahead of The Rolling Stones gig on Saturday.

Thousands are expected to descend on the Capital to see the rockers take to the stage at Murrayfield.

But what songs are fans of Mick Jagger and co likely to hear?

We take a look at the setlists from the previous shows from the stones.

The full setlist from Coventry - June 2nd

Street Fighting Man

It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)

Tumbling Dice

Paint It Black

Ride ‘Em on Down

(Jimmy Reed cover)

Like a Rolling Stone

(Bob Dylan cover) (by request)

Dead Flowers

You Can’t Always Get What You Want

Honky Tonk Women

You Got the Silver

(Keith Richards on lead vocals)

Happy

(Keith Richards on lead vocals)

Sympathy for the Devil

Miss You

Midnight Rambler

Start Me Up

Jumpin’ Jack Flash

Brown Sugar

Encore:

Gimme Shelter

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

And the setlist from their last gig in Manchester - June 5h

Jumpin’ Jack Flash

It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)

Tumbling Dice

Shattered

Just Your Fool

(Buddy Johnson and His Orchestra cover)

Let’s Spend the Night Together

Like a Rolling Stone

(Bob Dylan cover)

You Can’t Always Get What You Want

Paint It Black

Honky Tonk Women

You Got the Silver

(Keith Richards on lead vocals)

Before They Make Me Run

(Keith Richards on lead vocals)

Sympathy for the Devil

Miss You

Midnight Rambler

(with snippet of You Gotta Move)

Start Me Up

Brown Sugar

Encore:

Gimme Shelter

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction