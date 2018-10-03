Here’s who will turn on the Christmas lights in Edinburgh this year

The details of Edinburgh’s Christmas Festival has been revealed.

The full price list and event details have been published on the Evening News, and we can now reveal who will be turning on the lights this year.

The free Light Night on George Street will take place on November 18, hosted by Arlene Stuart, and the lights will be turned on by Saskia Eng.

Saskia, who competed on this year’s The Voice will switch on the city’s Christmas lights.

She attended City of Edinburgh Music School from the age of 11 and has performed in front of many large crowds across the country, being mentored by Tom Jones during The Voice, which saw her reach the knockout stages.

At the event there will be a number of choirs and dancers from Edinburgh and across Scotland with fireworks. It is expected to be very busy, with those attending urged to arrive, and travel by public transport if at all possible to avoid congestion in the city centre.