Hero dogwalker saves teen girl from ‘sex attack’ in Gilmerton

A teenage girl was saved from a potential sexual assault in the Gilmerton area last night when a dogwalker intervened and scared off her attacker.

The incident occurred around 8:30 last night when an 18-year-old girl was walking alone on a footpath between Gilmerton Dykes Crescent and Guardwell Glen.

The woman was approached by an unknown man who shoved her and attempted to undress her.

A short time later an older man, who was passing with his black Labrador, shouted towards the suspect. This disturbed him and he left the area in a north-easterly direction.

The woman immediately left the area and subsequently called police, who are no working to determine whether the incident was sexually motivated.

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 30-40. He has a slim build, a possible tanned complexion and shaved or thinning blond/ light hair. He was wearing a dark puffa-style jacket and dark jogging bottoms.

Police are keen to trace the dogwalker, who is described as a white man, between the ages of 60-70. He was dressed all in black and was walking a black Labrador.

Detective Inspector Lyle Shaw of Edinburgh Division’s Public Protection Unit said: “We are eager to establish the full circumstances of this incident and are keen to speak to male witness who disturbed the attack.

“I would ask the witness, or anyone who recognises his description, to make contact with us as soon possible.

“Likewise I would also ask anyone with any other information regarding this incident to get in touch with us at their earliest convenience.”

Those with information are asked to contact officers at Edinburgh Division’s Public Protection Unit on 101, quoting incident number 3785 of December 21, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.